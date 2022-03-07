All Indiana

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari hiring more than 2,000 people before season opens

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is getting ready for another season of fun and rides and some new events this year, and before it opens park leaders are looking to fill 2,200 positions.

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari President and CEO Matt Eckert joined us today to share more about the jobs they have available and what new things visitors to the park can expect this year.

Many departments fill up quickly, so interested candidates should visit HolidayWorldJobs.com as soon as possible to fill out an application and set up their time for a phone interview.

Holiday World already offers several job perks for seasonal Team Members including:

$13 starting wage for individuals 18 and older

50% off food and 20% off merchandise

Tuition Discounts at Western Kentucky University, Hanover College, Sullivan University, and Indiana Tech

A personal Season Pass and access to other amusement parks and area attractions

Earn points for Tickets and Season Passes for friends, as well as for gift cards, iPads, and more

Two free uniforms and access to Employee Transportation program for a nominal fee

And of course, Free Unlimited Gatorade and Soft Drinks PLUS Free Unlimited Sunscreen

Individuals must be at least 14 years old to apply, however, the majority of positions require individuals at least 16 or older. Adults seeking seasonal employment, such as retirees and teachers, are encouraged to apply. Weekends-only positions are available.

For more information about seasonal and full-time job opportunities, visit HolidayWorldJobs.com. Please email hr@holidayworld.com or call 812-937-5252 with employment questions.