How the Grinch stole HC Tavern + Kitchen! Local eatery presents ‘Whoville Hideaway’

Family-friendly classic American grill | Whoville Hideaway in Fishers

by: Divine Triplett
Cody and Kayla went on a festive adventure as they made their way to HC Tavern + Kitchen in Fishers.

The restaurant has recently introduced its enchanting Whoville Hideaway holiday activation, a holiday experience that transforms the entire second floor into a whimsical wonderland.

Complete with specially crafted appetizers and heartwarming cocktails, the Whoville Hideaway is a magical destination to brighten up the holiday season.

Visitors can enjoy this enchanting hideaway from Saturday through Tuesday, all the way until December 26th, with the doors opening at 4 p.m. and closing time being whenever the merriment subsides.

