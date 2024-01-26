Imani Winds: An essence of beautiful, harmonic sound

Patrick George and Monica Ellis, integral members of the acclaimed Imani Winds, are all set to be part of a fantastic celebration of more than 25 years of musical excellence.

The Grammy-nominated wind quintet, a force to be reckoned with in the world of classical music, boasts Brandon Patrick George on flute, Toyin Spellman-Diaz on oboe, Mark Dover on clarinet, Kevin Newton on French horn, and Monica Ellis on bassoon.

This talented bunch is making their way to Butler for a special performance as part of the JCA Signature Series at the Butler Arts and Events Center.

It’s not just a concert; it’s a chance to experience the artistry and brilliance that has earned Imani Winds their well-deserved reputation.

Dive into the world of music with this extraordinary ensemble – find more details and be part of the celebration at butlerartscenter.org.