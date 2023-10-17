Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame marks 10 years of honoring heroic service

Get to know Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2023

As the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame (IMVHOF) commemorates its 10th anniversary, the organization continues its mission of recognizing both living and deceased men and women in uniform who have demonstrated exceptional combat valor, veteran advocacy, and strong community relations.

In honor of this milestone, IMVHOF Chair Kevin Ryan, along with distinguished veterans SSG Robert “Bob” E. Pedigo, LT. (retired) Richard Storm, and Lisa Wilken, all 20-23 inductees, joined us on today’s All Indiana.

Additionally, the celebration will extend to include the 100th birthday of SSG Robert Pedigo on October 20, 2023.

This makes the occasion even more special as we pay tribute to his remarkable journey on today’s Tasty Takeout.