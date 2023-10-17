Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame marks 10 years of honoring heroic service

Get to know Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2023

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

As the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame (IMVHOF) commemorates its 10th anniversary, the organization continues its mission of recognizing both living and deceased men and women in uniform who have demonstrated exceptional combat valor, veteran advocacy, and strong community relations.

In honor of this milestone, IMVHOF Chair Kevin Ryan, along with distinguished veterans SSG Robert “Bob” E. Pedigo, LT. (retired) Richard Storm, and Lisa Wilken, all 20-23 inductees, joined us on today’s All Indiana.

Additionally, the celebration will extend to include the 100th birthday of SSG Robert Pedigo on October 20, 2023.

This makes the occasion even more special as we pay tribute to his remarkable journey on today’s Tasty Takeout.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Marion County sheriff: $14.6 million...
I-Team 8 /
Prosecutors seeking to recharge Alec...
National News /
Health Spotlight: Alzheimer’s risk factors
Health Spotlight /
Indy faith leaders call for...
Local News /
A new spot to gather...
Local News /
Local author and breast cancer...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Taylor’s Bakery
All Indiana /
Self-driving car trust issues in...
All Indiana /