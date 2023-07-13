Indy Street Fest, a first-of-its-kind event happening soon

Excitement is in the air as today’s studio guests include two esteemed individuals, Nic Carothers and Nora Ruotolo, who are set to discuss an upcoming event that is sure to captivate the community. The Aspire House Representatives will join our hosts to shed light on the highly anticipated Indy Street Fest, a groundbreaking extravaganza that promises to be the first of its kind.

The Indy Street Fest aims to bring together the vibrant spirit of the community by celebrating local talent, culture, and diversity. Carothers and Ruotolo, the masterminds behind this remarkable initiative, have worked tirelessly to create a platform where residents can come together to showcase their talents, indulge in delectable cuisine from local food vendors, and revel in the lively atmosphere of the streets.

From live music performances to art exhibitions, the Indy Street Fest offers a unique blend of entertainment and cultural experiences for people of all ages. This event serves as a testament to the city’s commitment to fostering a sense of unity and pride within the community. Join us as Carothers and Ruotolo take us behind the scenes of this momentous occasion, sharing their vision and passion for creating an unforgettable experience that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on all attendees.