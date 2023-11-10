Indy Winter Farmers Market returns to The AMP at 16 Tech for 15th Season

Buy farm fresh through the cold season with Indy Winter Farmer’s Market

The AMP at 16 Tech is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated return of the Indy Winter Farmers Market (IWFM), a beloved community event highlighting the finest local produce and goods.

Organized by Growing Places Indy (GPI), a local nonprofit, the IWFM will kick off its 15th season on November 11, 2023, and continue every Saturday until April 27, 2024, right at The AMP.

Operating from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each week, this event offers free parking courtesy of 16 Tech, making it even more accessible to the community.

Don’t miss the chance to explore the bounty of local offerings this winter season!