Bloomington man arrested for murder in Lawrence County

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man was arrested on Saturday for a murder in Lawrence County, according to a news release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10:35 a.m. Saturday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a shooting incident in the 500 block of Sunny Acres just southeast of Bedford. Responding deputies arrived to find two adults with gunshot wound injuries. The two victims were transported by medical services to IU Health Bedford Hospital. The second victim, a 49-year-old man from Mitchell, was flown to a Louisville-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators gathered information that revealed at least two males had fled from the scene in a vehicle. Investigators also learned the incident had been captured on surveillance video. Detectives with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were able to determine that one male, identified as Timothy Brian Helton, 36, of Bloomington. Other witnesses were also identified, as was the vehicle Helton had fled the scene in. While detectives interviewed numerous people, collected evidence, and examined surveillance videos from the scene and surrounding residences, narcotics detectives with the Indiana State Police and the Bloomington Police Department tracked Helton to a residence on Mount Gilead Road in Monroe County. Indiana State Poli9ce and Lawrence County drug enforcement detectives conducted surveillance and observed Helton leave with other occupants in a different vehicle. Officers from the Bloomington Police Department conducted a traffic stop along the State Road 45/46 bypass, and took Helton into custody without incident.

Detectives obtained numerous search warrants for the scene: The vehicle Helton had fled in which was found in Monroe County, the vehicle Helton was in during the traffic stop, and the residence Helton left from on Mount Gilead Road. Each of these warrants were executed and evidence was collected. All persons of interest and witnesses who had been at the scene of the shooting were located and interviewed.

Investigators determined that Helton and Cecil arrived at the Sunny Acres Lane address shortly before the shooting occurred. Some type of disagreement ensued that stemmed from an ongoing dispute that occurred several days earlier. Helton allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot multiple rounds, striking Grubb and the second victim. Helton and Cecil immediately fled the scene.

Probable cause was established for the arrest of Timothy Brian Helton for murder and attempted murder. He was taken to the Lawrence County Jail, where he is being held without bond. Christopher Cecil was located at a residence in Greene County by Lawrence County and Indiana State Police officers. He was arrested on an outstanding felony probation warrant out of Monroe County, as well as a new offense of possession of methamphetamine in Greene County. After being interviewed, he was taken to the Greene County Jail.