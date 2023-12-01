Is the Anything? Powerball mishap; Andre 3000

Lottery players are celebrating an unexpected windfall after a Powerball error known as KI-85TH was discovered in the Iowa Lottery.

It turns out that some numbers were incorrectly entered into the state gaming system following Monday’s drawing.

Those fortunate individuals who claimed their prizes before the error was rectified get to keep their winnings, although the amounts range from four to two hundred dollars, so they won’t be becoming millionaires overnight.

In another surprising twist, legendary artist Andre 3000 has made history by breaking a Billboard record with a unique instrumental flute song that exceeds twelve minutes in length. Titled “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time,” the track entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 90.

This musical deviation from his usual hip-hop style is part of the all-instrumental album “New Blue Sun,” which has also claimed the number-one spot on the New Age Albums chart.