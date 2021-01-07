Koteewi Run Seasonal Slopes back open for snow tubing during winter season

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Central Indiana’s only groomed snow tubing hill is back open for families to enjoy.

The Koteewi Run Seasonal Slopes and their 700 feet of snow lanes are open for some this winter season. Brian Cooley, President of Outdoor Excursions, Inc., says as long as it’s cold enough, you bring your family and they’ll bring the snow.

“We can start making snow at about 28 degrees,” he said. “In between 10 and 20 degrees is really the sweet spot.”

He says they’ve already used more than 20 million gallons of water, from the nearby lake, helping their snow machines produce all the fun.

Cooley says they’ve been getting crowds of people to sign up for the slopes and other Koteewi Park events leading into 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic put limits on where groups could have outdoor fun.

“We got surprised because a lot of people booked New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day,” he said.

However, he’s not surprised at why families are choosing their place.

“These [are] the only spaces where people have felt comfortable,” he said. “It’s outdoors, it’s fresh air, it’s a family-friendly recreation. It’s naturally appealing to people in this time where there’s not a lot of things we can do otherwise.”

He says the family appeal is also one of the reasons people have been coming out to the park, especially on the weekends, but even he was caught off guard by the amount of people who’ve been booking as the season kicks off.

If you want to avoid busy nights for a more intimate experience, Cooley suggests signing up for tubing on weeknights

