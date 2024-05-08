Mayor Hogsett announces Girls Inc. Indy Day

Mayor Joe Hogsett has declared May 8th as Girls Inc. Indy Day, honoring the endeavors of Girls Inc. in empowering young girls across our community.

This proclamation showcases the organization’s dedication to fostering strength, intelligence, and boldness in the next generation of leaders.

By recognizing Girls Inc.’s contributions, we underscore the significance of supporting and uplifting girls, providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in all aspects of life.

This proclamation serves as a call to action for all members of the Indianapolis community to join in celebrating Girls Inc. Indy Day.

It’s an invitation to acknowledge and appreciate the transformative work being done to empower girls in our area, inspiring them to reach their full potential and make a positive impact on the world around them.

Together, let us honor Girls Inc.’s mission by amplifying their message of empowerment and advocating for the continued advancement of girls’ rights and opportunities.