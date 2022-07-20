All Indiana

One-man show about Paul Robeson comes to The District Theatre beginning tomorrow, serves as fundraiser

It’s the story of baritone concert artist, actor and political activist Paul Robseon.

This Broadway-style one-man show has been performed across the country and around the world to sold-out crowds, and it’s arriving in Indianapolis for two public performances this weekend. There is also a performance and social mixer with Kenyatta on Thursday, July 21 that serves as a fundraiser for The District Theatre.

The show is titled, “The World Is My Home — The Life of Paul Robeson,” and it stars Jamaican-born and Brooklyn-bred Stogie Kenyatta.

Kenyatta joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to share how he created this show and what you can expect from the performance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.