Pacers use mock infomercials to get fans voting for All-Star hopefuls

by: Randall Newsome
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have a new way for fans to show their support and vote players into the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

Marketing Director, Joshua Shuck says since the line-up rides on fan votes, they made sure this year’s promoting had a twist.

“We’ve created these mock infomercials and mock products highlighting each one of the players and the reasons we think they should be an NBA All-Star,” Shuck said.

The mock informercials include Malcom’s Basket Making Basics,” “Domas Extra-strength Glass Cleaner” and the “Myles Swatter.”

You can vote for players daily.

All-Star fan voting lasts through Feb. 16.

