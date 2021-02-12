Pacers use mock infomercials to get fans voting for All-Star hopefuls

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have a new way for fans to show their support and vote players into the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
Marketing Director, Joshua Shuck says since the line-up rides on fan votes, they made sure this year’s promoting had a twist.
“We’ve created these mock infomercials and mock products highlighting each one of the players and the reasons we think they should be an NBA All-Star,” Shuck said.
The mock informercials include Malcom’s Basket Making Basics,” “Domas Extra-strength Glass Cleaner” and the “Myles Swatter.”
You can vote for players daily.
All-Star fan voting lasts through Feb. 16.