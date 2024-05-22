Search
Preparing for H&H Fieldhouse grand opening 2024

Preparing for H&H Fieldhouse grand opening

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Exciting news! The H&H North Grand Opening is happening on Saturday, May 25th, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s going to be an awesome event filled with fun activities and special guests.

One of the highlights of the day is a Celebrity Meet and Greet with social media star Tristan Jass. Get ready to meet him in person and maybe even snag a selfie!

Plus, DJ Reddy Rock from Hot 100.9 will be there, broadcasting live to keep the energy high and the music pumping throughout the event.

You won’t want to miss out on this fantastic celebration. Mark your calendars and come join the fun at H&H North!

For more information, visit their website at handhfieldhouse.com

