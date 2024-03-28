Purdue University’s Discovery Park District launching new restaurant

Purdue University’s Discovery Park District is getting a new culinary hotspot courtesy of the Cunningham Restaurant Group (CRG). They’re set to open a farm-to-table restaurant inside a historic barn, which will be revamped into a community hub.

Located in a multi-use building off Mitch Daniels Boulevard, the restaurant aims to offer top-notch dining experiences while focusing on local ingredients. Following the success of Bru Burger Bar in downtown Lafayette, CRG hopes to raise the bar even higher with this new venture.

What makes this project special is its blend of old and new. The barn, generously donated by Sonny Beck, CEO of Beck’s Superior Hybrids, will retain its rustic charm while being updated with modern amenities for a comfortable dining space.

Beyond food, the project is part of a larger plan to revitalize the surrounding Squirrel Park and promote sustainability. With plenty of green spaces, the restaurant aims to set a new standard for eco-friendly hospitality near a university campus.

As construction progresses, excitement is building for this new culinary destination. It’s not just about food—it’s about community, history, and sustainability. Purdue’s Discovery Park District is set to become a go-to spot for delicious meals and meaningful connections.