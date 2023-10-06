The Startup Ladies: Empowering women entrepreneurs and investors at #Investinwomenfounders Summit

Rev up your startup with the startup ladies

Kristen Cooper, representing The Startup Ladies, joins the studio to shed light on their dynamic membership organization and the eagerly awaited #Investinwomenfounders Summit.

The Startup Ladies, a for-profit membership organization, plays a pivotal role in identifying, educating, connecting, and bolstering investment in women entrepreneurs venturing into the world of startups and business scaling.

Their comprehensive support system includes in-person events, live virtual training, eLearning modules, and personalized mentoring, guiding entrepreneurs from the inception of their ideas to market entry and beyond.

Moreover, they facilitate individuals with financial capacity to learn the ropes of investing in startups and connect them with investor-ready founders.

In this inclusive community, all genders are encouraged to participate and become members, fostering collaboration and innovation.

For those eager to explore membership and upcoming events, visit TheStartupLadies.org to embark on a journey of entrepreneurship and investment empowerment.