Indiana dashboard adds 22 COVID deaths, 846 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, May 7. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll since March 2020 rose to 26,519 on Tuesday from 26,497 on April 24. That’s an increase of 22.

Since Jan. 2, when the state reported 25,978 deaths, Indiana has recorded 541 deaths.

In comparison, Indiana on May 3 had reported 236 flu deaths in the 2023-2024 season so far.

The amount of probable COVID-19 deaths since March 2020 increased to 1,557 on Tuesday from 1,555 on April 24. That’s an increase of two.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana since March 2020 rose to 2,210,248 on Tuesday from 2,209,402 on April 24. That’s an increase of 846.

The state recorded a seven-day average of seven hospital admissions and 144 emergency room visits on Tuesday. The April 24 figures were 19 hospital admissions and 132 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,867,514 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 54.8% of the total population.

A total of 994,062 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday, the state’s website says. A total of 996,277 people have received the most recent booster.

More Indiana data on the coronavirus can be found online.