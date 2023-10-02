Unchained melodies unleashed! – Cody chats with ‘The Righteous Brothers’ ahead of their show at The Palladium

Cody had the honor of catching up with music legends Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, famously known as “The Righteous Brothers,” in anticipation of their highly-anticipated performance at The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts on October 6.

The duo, known for timeless classics like “Unchained Melody” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” is set to bring their soulful harmonies and musical magic to the stage once more.

Join Cody for an inside look at the journey and stories behind the iconic hits that continue to catch the attention of audiences worldwide.

Don’t miss this exclusive rendezvous with the legendary duo!