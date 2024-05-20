15-year-old killed in vehicle accident on I-465 near Binford Boulevard exit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy died in a hospital on Sunday after he was injured in a vehicle accident on Interstate 465 sometime Friday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Jose Raffee Rodriguez.

The accident happened on I-465 southbound near the 38.6-mile marker sometime on Friday. That’s on the northeast side of Indianapolis between the Binford Boulevard and East 56th Street exits.

Following the crash, Rodriguez was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment, where he died sometime Sunday.

It wasn’t clear what caused the accident, how many vehicles were involved, or if anyone else was injured.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police for further information.