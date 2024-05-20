Center Twp. constable arrested, facing felony misconduct charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County’s Center Township Constable was arrested and faces felony charges following an incident on Sunday.

Online court records show Constable Denise Paul Hatch was arrested for felony official misconduct. She also faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun and invasion of privacy.

Hatch, 64, was also listed as an inmate in the Marion County jail on Monday morning. There was no bond listed in jail records.

This is the second time Hatch has been arrested and charged in 2024.

She was charged with five different crimes in two cases in February, including two felony charges of official misconduct; a felony of attempted assisting a criminal; and misdemeanors of theft, and attempting to resist law enforcement.

In one of the instances, Hatch was charged with theft after she attempted to return a rotten bag of produce to a grocery store. When store staff refused to accept the produce, court documents say Hatch walked out of the store with freshly bagged produce, setting off the store alarm.

She was arrested for this incident at the grocery store.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County prosecutor for more information on the details of Hatch’s Sunday arrest.

