Whalens Heroes give Indiana Veterans emotional support dogs

Two Hoosier Veterans are receiving trained support dogs from the local nonprofit, Whalens Heros.

The dogs will meet their new companions on Saturday, April 27 during the Strikes for Heroes Bowling Fundraiser at Royal Pin Expo.

The event is happening from 1-4 p.m. at 5261 Elmwood Ave, Indianapolis.

The organization is also looking for more Veteran and First Responder PTSD applicants to receive dogs in 2024.

If you’re interested in more information about a service dog, you can watch the full interview above and visit WhalensHeroes.com.

Be sure to click on “I’m Interested in a Dog.” Once you follow this process, a volunteer will be in touch to discuss eligibility and assist you with the application process.

Those interested in supporting a good cause can also donate at https://whalensheroes.com.

All donations will go toward funding needed to continue changing lives for deserving heroes.

About Whalens Heroes

Whalen’s Heroes, a 501(c)3 organization located in Central Indiana, provides funding for trained support dogs to aid local military veterans and first responders.

These dogs undergo specialized training to assist with tasks that alleviate symptoms of PTSD, reduce anxiety, promote independence and self-assurance, and enhance the overall mental well-being of veterans and first responders.

Individuals who believe someone they know could benefit from a service dog are encouraged to visit WhalensHeroes.org for more information.

Founded by Indianapolis Realtor Dawn Whalen, Whalen’s Heroes aims to offer support to the local veteran and first responder community.