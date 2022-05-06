Zoom, tips tricks to fix mistakes you may not realize you’re making

Video conferencing exploded during the dark days of the pandemic, and Skype has largely been replaced by Zoom.
The digital platform now registers over 3-trillion meeting-minutes every year.
But if you’re not zoom-savvy, that puts you at a disadvantage in the business world and even with family and friends when you’re zooming just to stay in touch.
Diana Howles, virtual presentation coach and master trainer, is a super user. She joined us live Friday on “All Indiana” via Zoom, of course, to share the most productive ways to use the platform.