Anderson man on moped seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Madison County

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man suffered internal injuries after being hit by a vehicle from behind while driving a moped Thursday morning in Madison County, police say.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department Accident Investigative Team was called to a serious personal injury crash on SR 9 between CR660N and CR700N at 7:35 a.m.

Investigators revealed that Wayne Elder, 27, was operating a moped when he was struck by a 2010 Toyota Camry.

He was taken to the Community Hospital in Anderson with head and internal injuries.

According to a release, it was determined that Elder was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.