Big Brothers Big Sisters partners with the Colts for ‘Play for Kids’ fundraising week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana and the Indianapolis Colts are partnering to host a weeklong series of fundraising events called “Play for Kids.”

According to the organization’s website, the public’s “generosity during ‘Play for Kids’ will be able to unlock a one-of-a-kind experience for Bigs, Littles, referred youth, and their families in the BBBS program.”

The events run from May 6 – 10. Here is a rundown of what the groups have in store:

May 6: Bowl for Kids – Two hours of bowling at Woodland Royal Pin.

May 8: Trivia for Kids – Two hours of trivia through Naptown Trivia at Planetary Brewing Company.

May 9: Trivia for Kids – Feature Bigs, corporate partners, and supporters enjoying two hours of trivia through Naptown Trivia at The AMP at 16 Tech.

May 10: Play for Kids Celebration – Largest activity for Bigs, Littles, and their families at The Children’s Museum Riley Children’s Health Sports Legend Experience.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana is based in Indianapolis and serves youth and families who live in Marion, Hamilton, and Johnson counties through one-to-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. Big Brothers Big Sisters says the vision is that all youth achieve their full potential.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana says it serves over 1,000 young people through one-to-one mentoring relationships every year. Currently, the organization says around 1,000 kids are still waiting for a mentor.

Learn more about “Play for Kids” events and how to purchase tickets here.