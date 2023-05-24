BMV offers Spanish option for self-service kiosks across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana of Bureau of Motor Vehicle announced Wednesday it will now offer a Spanish language option at its self-service kiosks.

There are 50 kiosk locations available 24 hours a day, seven days a week across the state of Indiana. These kiosks allow Hoosiers to receive a new registration, renew a registration, renew a driver’s license or ID, get a duplicate title, get an official driving record, and much more.

“The BMV continues to expand available services and we are excited to offer this option to Spanish-speaking Hoosiers,” said BMV Commissioner Joe Hoage. “Over the past five years, use of the kiosks has more than doubled and we expect that growth to continue as transaction options and the number of kiosks continue to grow.”

The agency offers Hoosiers access to non-English materials. For example, the driver’s manual can be seen online in 11 languages, and the knowledge exam can be taken in 18 languages, including American Sign Language.

To find a 24-hour BMV Connect Kiosk, visit their website.