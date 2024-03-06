IND airport adding nonstop flights

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — The Indianapolis Airport Authority announced on Tuesday that several new nonstop flights would be added to Indianapolis International Airport in 2024.

Beginning in the West Coast, Delta Air Lines will be launching nonstop flights to Salt Lake City beginning as soon as Monday.

United Airlines will be adding a second daily flight from Indianapolis to San Francisco.

Finally, Alaska Airlines is adding twice daily service from Indy to Seattle.

Southern flights will include Frontier Airlines starting a seasonal nonstop flight to Dallas beginning on April 22. The flights will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. A month later on May 21, Frontier will begin nonstop flights to New Orleans.

Reaching the East Coast, Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop flights to Philadelphia starting on May 21. This is resuming its previous service to Philadelphia under a new schedule, flying seasonally on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights to smaller destinations and special destination flights for the total solar eclipse were also announced. Find more information at ind.com/flights.

