Fast food chains say goodbye to refills

McDonald’s Refills

McDonald's doing away with free drink refills.
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — McDonald’s customers are bidding farewell to free drink refills. Last year, it was reported that Mickey D’s was gradually phasing out its self-serve soda fountains for dine-in customers by the year 2032.

McDonald’s tends to be a leader in the industry and very often, when they make big changes, other restaurants follow suit.

Panera Bread customers and even those at the grocery store Wegmans have also observed a vanishing of self-serve soda machines.

Workers say the amount of cleaning and upkeep that’s required for the dispensers is pretty significant.

Did you ever work for a fast food chain? What was the worst part?

