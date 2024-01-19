Reuters: Manufacturing problems found at Lilly plant in New Jersey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. inspectors recently uncovered new manufacturing problems at an Eli Lilly and Company plant in New Jersey, an exclusive news story revealed Friday.

Reuters broke the story with government records it obtained.

The news agency reported a U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspection in July at the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant’s Branchburg, New Jersey, plant detected eight separate deficiencies. Problems were found in tracking the manufacturing process and quality controls. Lapses also were found in its calibration of equipment and failure to properly maintain facilities and equipment, the inspection report shows.

Lilly said a statement to Reuters that the inspection followed a company request to the FDA to make a change to its manufacture of migraine treatment Emgality. Lilly did not provide details of the change.

The FDA visit “resulted in some observations that were, in most cases, either addressed during the inspection or already in progress as program improvements,” Lilly said. “Importantly, this situation does not affect the quality, safety or supply of any current or planned Lilly products in the marketplace.”

The FDA declined to comment.