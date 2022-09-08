Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Purdue Patients

A report from the Intellectual Property Owners Association and the National Academy of Inventors includes two Hoosier universities among the top 100 in the world to be granted U.S. Utility patents in 2021.

For the second consecutive year, the Purdue Research Foundation is ranked no. 6 in the world with 169 patents, which is also tops in the big ten. Indiana University is ranked no. 73 with 39 patents in 2021.

Purdue researchers are among the leading experts in numerous disciplines, so their research is at the forefront of what is possible.

Bird Flu

There’s been another outbreak of bird flu. A farm in Ohio with millions of chickens will have to kill 3 million birds.

Bird flu earlier this year resulted in higher prices for eggs.

Military Members Prepared for Retirement

Military members are more financially prepared for retirement.

A USAA survey says 70 percent of military connected people are pulling back spending due to inflation, while 80 percent said their families would be financially okay if they were to die today.

Apple Won’t Raise iPhone Prices

The biggest reveal at Apple’s much-anticipated event on Wednesday wasn’t any gadget. It was that the tech giant won’t raise iPhone prices.

The four new models ranging in price from $799 for the iPhone 14 to $1,099 for the iPhone 14 pro max.

The devices come with a slew of new features, including upgraded cameras and a redesigned screen that’s “always on.” The company also revealed new Apple watches and Airpods.