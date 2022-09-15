Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Tentative agreement reached between railroads, workers

The White House on Thursday announced that a tentative agreement has been reached between the railroads and unionized workers.

The agreement negates the chance of a strike that could have cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day and led to empty store shelves.

Railroad stocks, like Union Pacific and CSX, were trading higher before the market opened.

Report: Housing affordability the worst in 37 years

Housing affordability hasn’t been this bad since Ronald Reagan was president, according to analysts at mortgage tech and data provider Black Knight.

It now takes 35.51% of a person’s median household income to make a principal and interest payment on the median home with 20% down, Black Knight says.

That’s the highest payment-to-income ratio since October 1985, when it took 36.01% of household income to make that payment.

Some universities not meeting lower-income student enrollment goals

Dozens of the nation’s top universities are falling short of their goals to enroll more lower-income students.

“The Wall Street Journal” reports many schools are actually losing ground, despite major investments in financial aid, recruiting, and academic support.

Many schools signed the American Talent Initiative to enroll 50,000 low-income students by 2025, but as of 2021, had only enrolled about 7,700.

NFL sued for sharing subscriber data

The National Football League was sued for allegedly sharing digital subscribers’ personal data with Facebook.

Facebook allegedly tracks subscriber activity on nfl.com.

Data sharing without consent is said to violate the Video Privacy Protection Act.

Classic concert t-shirts trending with teens

Concert tees from bans who rocked in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s are trending with teenagers — even if they can’t name one song by the bands.

‘The Wall Street Journal” says major fashion retailers like PacSun and Urban Outfitters offer products like nirvana tees and the who pullovers.