Business

Workers affected by Walmart warehouse fire look for new jobs

PLAINFIELD, IND. (WISH) — A man who worked at the Walmart distribution center that burned down this month said Tuesday he hopes to land a job similar to his former one.

Levi Milton had worked at Walmart’s distribution center in Plainfield for nearly six years when it burned down in a fire that started March 16. He said he could see the smoke plume from his home nearby and got the news from a manager.

“It’s a lot to take in,” he said. “You don’t expect tragedy, so when it happens, all you can do is move forward.”

Nobody was seriously hurt, but the blaze put hundreds of people out of a job. On Tuesday morning, Walmart launched a job fair for those employees at the nearby Shops at Perry Crossing mall. The job fair for the employees will run through Thursday.

Company officials said more than 40 Walmart facilities set up booths, ranging from Walmart and Sam’s Club stores to nearby distribution facilities and other associated operations. Milton said he hopes to land a job similar to the one he had, training new employees at one of Walmart’s distribution centers, ideally the one located near the center that burned.

“I’m flexible. Whatever opportunity lands my way,” he said. “If I land over there, that would work out in my favor because I live so close.”

Walmart officials said employees at the job fair can take other jobs within the company if they wish. Robert Teevan, a Walmart senior people director, said the company will provide training for anyone who chooses a job different from the one they had.

Officials with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have said the on-site portion of their investigation is over but it will still be some time before they can determine what caused the fire.