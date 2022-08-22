News

Car hauler catches fire on I-65; 4 cars damaged

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Department of Transportation was investigating a fire that broke out on a car hauler Sunday afternoon on I-65 near Whiteland.

INDOT first notified motorists about the fire shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Twitter.

The Bargersville Fire Department says the fire began when the car hauler’s brakes began to have issues. They caught fire, which spread to the cars the truck was hauling.

The driver detached the front of the hauler to save some of the cars. Four cars in the back were damaged before crews put out the fire.

The fire department says no one was hurt during the incident.

The interstate was closed for more than an hour as crews battled the fire.