City of Indianapolis set to break ground on multi-million dollar Pan Am Plaza development

Indianapolis, Ind. (WISH) – Mayor Joe Hogsett and City-County Council President Vop Osili will join Visit Indy and the Capital Improvement Board today to break ground on the Indiana Convention Center’s sixth expansion and 800-room headquarter hotel.

In May the city of Indianapolis took over the funding of the The $510 million Signia Hotel project after Kite Realty backed out. All profits from the development will go to paying off the debts, avoiding a burden on taxpayers according to councilmembers. At the time, Visit Indy told I-Team 8 the city had been studying the need for this project for over a decade. When completed, it would allow Indianapolis to host two citywide conventions at the same time.

“We know 2,500 construction jobs will be generated by this project, and 400 full-time jobs to run the hotel and convention center expansion will be added in addition to 2.6 billion dollars in economic impact realized, in the next decade alone, because of this project,” said Gahl.

The 404-foot-tall, 800-room hotel is still going to be built at the corner of Capitol and Georgia downtown.

There was initially some pushback to the city taking over financing. Republican Minority Leader for the City-County Council Brian Mowery told News 8 in June, “I understand the implications of not doing this project however, it’s the idea of the city owning a hotel and then competing directly against the private sector that has me concerned and voting against this proposal.”

Kristin Jones, a council Democrat, says that this hotel will help Indianapolis join the ranks of the top host cities in the nation.

Today’s groundbreaking will be at 10 a.m. at Pan Am Plaza.

The project was introduced in 2018. Construction was originally scheduled for the latter part of 2022. The hotel is part of a larger Pan Am Plaza redevelopment project. Click here to learn more.