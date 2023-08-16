Indiana dashboard adds 12 COVID deaths, 4,061 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Aug. 15. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,366 on Tuesday from 25,354 on Aug. 2. That’s an increase of 12.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,243 on Tuesday from 1,236 on Aug. 2. That’s an increase of 17.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,090,350 on Tuesday from 2,086,289 on Aug. 2. That’s an increase of 4,061.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 18 hospital admissions and 167 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,865,505 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.6% of the total population.

A total of 909,157 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday and were up to date on vaccinations. That’s an increase of 79,607 since Aug. 2.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.