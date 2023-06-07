Indiana dashboard adds 33 COVID deaths, 1,787 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,274 on Tuesday from 25,241 on May 23. That’s an increase of 33.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,228 on Tuesday from 1,232 on May 23. That’s a a decrease of four.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,080,067 on Tuesday from 2,078,280 on May 23. That’s an increase of 1,787.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 14 hospital admissions and 137 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,864,233 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.5% of the total population.

A total of 899,762 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday and were up to date on vaccinations.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.