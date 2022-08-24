Coronavirus

Indiana reports 10,796 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Monday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 10,796 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 15 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 23,324 deaths and 1,019 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,876,822 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,734,364 tests have been administered.

The state says 743 Hoosiers were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 10,049,127 vaccine doses have been given through Monday in Indiana.

A total of 3,816,893 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated through Monday. That’s about 54.9% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,672,163 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 597,625,557 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,457,699 deaths.

