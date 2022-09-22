Coronavirus

Indiana reports 3,905 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 3,905 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 20 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were recorded. The state has recorded 23,591 deaths and 1,050 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,917,862 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,979,254 tests have been administered.

The state says 509 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 10,093,270 vaccine doses have been given through Tuesday in Indiana.

A total of 3,827,255 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated through Tuesday. That’s about 55% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,716,991 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 613,445,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,531,000 deaths.

