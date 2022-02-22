Coronavirus

Indiana reports 933 new COVID-19 cases; 51 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

New positive cases, deaths and tests have occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 933 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21.

A total of 1,677,710 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 51 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana. Those deaths occurred between Feb. 2 and Feb. 21.

A total of 21,755 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 874 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 16.5% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 8.9% and falling.

A total of 18,848,515 tests have been administered to 5,073,548 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,093 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,138,401 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,679,079 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,478,767 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 427,005,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,900,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.