ISDH: 541 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more reported deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has released new numbers related to COVID-19.

State officials said 541 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 19 more deaths have been recorded. The deaths include 11 that occurred in Allen County between April 19 and June 22 that had not been reported to the state.

A total of 46,915 Hoosiers have been infected and 2,488 have died.

ISDH says 193 more probable deaths have occurred for “patients for whom no positive test is on record.”

The state says more than 41 percent of ICU beds are available. Almost 84 percent of ventilators are available.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 10,920,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,783,000 recoveries and more than 522,000 deaths.

