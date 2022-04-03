Coronavirus

New Fishers COVID testing and vaccination site opens Monday

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A new coronavirus testing and vaccination site opens Monday in Fishers.

The Fishers Health Department will only offer testing and vaccines at the Fishers Health Department Clinic at 8937 Technology Drive.

The health department previously closed two other testing and vaccination sites and says it is consolidating all services into one location due to declining infection rates, declining demand for testing, and the city’s “outstanding” COVID-19 rates.

Free drive-thru COVID-19 rapid tests are available by appointment only for people ages five and up.

COVID-19 tests will be available during the following times:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday: 3 to 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

For COVID-19 vaccines, people can walk-in or schedule appointments ahead of time for first, second, and booster vaccinations.

The Fishers Health Department’s non-COVID-19 testing site will be open in the same location. It offers vaccinations for flu, HPV, meningitis, and more. Immunizations are by appointment only and can be scheduled online. Vaccines are available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays.