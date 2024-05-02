Famed gospel singer to host Indianapolis Symphony’s holiday show

Sandi Patty attends the How Great Thou Art: A Sacred Celebration at the National United Methodist Church on May 16, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Famed gospel music performer Sandy Patti will return to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra‘s annual holiday show.

Sandi Patty will host the event for the 10th and final time, the orchestra announced in a news release issued Thursday.

The 2024 AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration will be Dec. 6-23 at Hilbert Circle Theatre on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

Patty has several tour dates this year, including a July 13 concert at the Hendricks Live! art center west of Indianapolis in Plainfield, and an Aug. 29 show at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana in northern Indiana.

She won Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Performance, Female, in 1986 and 1989. She’s also received three additional Grammy Awards in gospel music.