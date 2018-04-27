Crash damages dog park fence, leaves car on side at Fort Harrison Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A car crashed into the dog park at Fort Benjamin Harrison Park on Friday afternoon, but a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer said the dog park remains open.

Katie Hearn of Indianapolis was visiting the state park on the city’s northeast side when the crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. She said a car flipped from a nearby road and rolled into the fence, landing on its side at the dog park. She said no people or animals were injured.

She said the crash damaged the fence.

Capt. Bill Browne, a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, said the vehicle apparently veered off Fall Creek Road and ended up in the park. He said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was handling the investigation. An email was sent to IMPD seeking further information.

The dog park is on the north side of the park and is bordered by Fall Creek Road.