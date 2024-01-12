1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting on Glensford Drive in Avon

Scene of the incident near the 7400 block of Glensford Drive in Avon, Indiana. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Avon on Thursday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Avon Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 7400 block of Glensford Drive in the Park Place subdivision. That is a residential area northeast of the E. U.S. Highway 36 and N. Avon Ave. intersection.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found two people with gunshot wound injuries. One person was found in the roadway and another was found near a house in the area. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the two victims or any information on what led to the shooting. Avon officers are advising people to avoid the area and said there is no threat to the community at this time.