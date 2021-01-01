1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside nightclub near Castleton mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and three other people went to hospitals after a New Year’s Eve shooting outside a nightclub on the city’s northeast side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday at Epic Ultra Lounge, 8215 Center Run Road. That’s off East 82nd Street between I-69 and I-465, and near Castleton Square mall.

The man died at the scene, an IMPD spokesman told News 8. Three other people were driven by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital, where two were found to be in critical condition and moved to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis.

The shootings happened at the entry to the nightclub or in the parking lot, the IMPD spokesman said. About an hour before midnight, investigators had marked multiple shell casings around the nightclubs.

After the shots were fired, many people fled the area, the spokesman said. However, he asked that anyone who has information to call IMPD.

Police did not immediately know what led to the shootings.

No information on a suspect was immediately available.