Crime Watch 8

Man dead, woman stable after shooting at party near 38th, Meridian streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and a woman is stable at a hospital after a shooting Wednesday night just off Meridian Street on the city’s near-north side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly before 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired in the 3700 block of Salem Street. That’s a residential area just southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets.

Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds.

IMPD did not immediately release information on the area’s safety or any possible suspect. The woman’s name was not provided in an IMPD news release. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once his next of kin has been notified, police said.

The Rev. Charles Harrison, leader of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, said on Twitter that the shooting happened as a birthday party. The crime-fighting coalition’s Butler-Tarkington patrol team was in the area and heard 25 shots fired. He said the homicide is the city’s 90th this year.

Indianapolis had more than 250 homicdes in 2020, according to the police chief.

Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.