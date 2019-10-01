2 Lafayette auto plants shut down; FBI investigates ransomware attack

An undated view of Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. (Photo Provided/WLFI)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — At least two Lafayette automotive plants are stopping work Monday night.

It comes as the FBI confirms they are investigating a large ransomware attack affecting some local companies.

Subaru of Indiana Automotive and Heartland Automotive, which is a Subaru supplier, each canceled second shifts. Employees were told it’s possible other shifts could be affected, too.

A Subaru spokesperson said the shift cancellation was due to a “supplier issue” and declined to name the supplier.

When asked if they were investigating a cyberattack affecting Subaru, an FBI spokesperson in Indianapolis gave this statement:

“The FBI is aware of a ransomware attack and the significant impact that the attack has had on certain companies in the state of Indiana. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time.”