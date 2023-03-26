21-year-old man arrested for role in murder on Indy’s south side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to reports of an incomplete 911 call and a person shot just after 3:05 p.m. March 24, 2023, in the 3400 block of South Meridian Street. (WISH PHoto)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon for his alleged role in the murder of a man on South Meridian Street that occurred Friday, police say.

Antwone Ervin was arrested for murder after witnesses and detectives identified Ervin as a person of interest.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to reports of an incomplete 911 call and a person shot just after 3:05 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of South Meridian Street. That’s just west of Sumner Avenue and the St. Roch Catholic School.

IMPD initially said the man shot was in critical condition, but later indicated the man had died. Police found him shot outside a home.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity once his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.