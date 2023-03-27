Arrest made in connection to weekend homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in connection to last week’s homicide investigation.

21-year-old Antwone Ervin was arrested for his alleged role in the death of 53-year-old Brian Williams.

On Friday, IMPD Southeast district officers responded to reports of a person shot just after 3:00 p.m. Officers arrived and found an adult man, later identified as Williams, with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Emergency services transported Williams to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

IMPD homicide investigators identified Ervin as a suspect, and offficers were later able to locate Ervin and take him into custody.

Williams’ exact cause of death has yet to be determined by the Marion County Coroner’s Office. A preliminary hearing for Ervin has not been announced. The investigation is still ongoing.