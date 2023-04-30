ATF investigating break-in at gun shop in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A theft investigation is underway after a break-in at a gun range in Beech Grove, officials told News 8 Sunday. It is not clear how many weapons, if any, were taken.

Investigators say Beech Grove Firearms has been broken into. On Sunday morning, there was visible damage to the building.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Public Information Officer Suzanne Dabkowaki spoke with News 8 and says agents are currently investigating the scene and working to determine how many firearms were stolen.

There was no further information as of Sunday at 9:45 a.m.