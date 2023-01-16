Crime Watch 8

Beech Grove man arrested after video shows toddler with handgun

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A Beech Grove man is charged with felony child neglect after neighbors at an apartment complex saw the young child waving a handgun and reported it to police.

Shane Osborne was arrested Saturday morning. On Friday night, police were called to a Beech Grove apartment building after receiving a report of a child in a diaper playing with a gun in the hallway.

Police responded to the scene and spoke with several neighbors who said they saw the little boy, believed to be either 2 or 3 years old pointing the gun outside their doors.

One of the neighbors provided police with doorbell camera video of the child with the handgun.

The video, which is just over one minute long, shows the child coming out of an apartment with the gun and walking in a common area between apartments.

The child appears to point the gun at multiple apartment doors, away from the building, and toward himself before going back inside the apartment.

No one else can be seen in the video.

Online records showed Osborne was in the Marion County Jail Monday afternoon, and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The response by the Beech Grove Police Department, including a search of Osborne’s apartment and discussions with witnesses, aired live on national television as part of the program “On Patrol: Live,” on Reelz.

Beech Grove mayor Dennis Buckley released a statement saying: