Crime Watch 8

Bloomington police: Man shoots suspect who attempts to enter home

The side of a vehicle belonging to a parked Bloomington Police Department vehicle. (WISH Photo from File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Bloomington.

At 5:10 a.m. Thursday the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center received a 911 call from a 35-year-old man saying his house was being broken into. The home is in the 1700 Block of South Pinestone Court, less then a mile west of Bloomington South High School.

While police officers were on the way to the house, he claimed the suspect had broken his bedroom window and was trying to enter the home. The caller said he shot the suspect from inside his house.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the suspect fled the home on foot and was seen running northbound from the area.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the broken window and several bullet holes from shots fired inside the home.

At 5:21 a.m., the dispatch center received another 911 call from a man claiming he had been shot and was in Switchyard Park, that’s a mile and a half from the first caller’s home.

Officers located a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and determined he was the man that had been shot at the home.

Police believe the man was shot at the home and drove himself to the park after fleeing the house on foot.

Both people involved in the incident knew each other, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Police did not identify either man.